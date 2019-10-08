Moosavi shows concern over Zaireen’s snags

Islamabad:The patron in chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board, Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi while expressing his concern over the difficulties faced by the Zaireen of Karbala, who are visiting Iraq on the occasion of Chehlum of Shuhda-e-Karbala demanded from the Prime Minister to take notice of hurdles created by ziarat mafia for Zaireen, says a press release.

The ministry of religious affairs should probe into the difficulties faced by zaireen and remove the banned groups from the committees set by the previous government and carry out all Zayarat process on the government level. He said that it is a matter of great concern over the bias treatment to the Pakistani Zaireen for the issuance of Iraqi Visa. The government of Pakistan and the Maraje Uzaam residing in Iraq should play their role in this regard. Suggestions made in the letter written by the TNFJ to the ministry of foreign affairs in regards to the difficulties faced by Zaireen must be enforced immediately.

He expressed his views while addressing to the Zaireen who were visiting the headquarters of Maktabe Tasheyyo on the occasion of the Warood e Masood of Imam Musa-e-Kazim (AS). On this occasion he announced to observe Ashrae Aseerane Karbala from 8 to 17 Safar.