Fazl harming Kashmir cause, says Chohan

LAHORE: Minister Fayyaz–ul-Hassan Chohan in a press conference here on Monday levelled charges of corruption against JUI-F ameer Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

He said the Maulana was submerged in corruption from head to toe. He urged the NAB chairman to take notice of pending corruption inquiries against Fazl. Chohan alleged that there was a linkage between Maulana’s Azadi march and its positive propagation in the Indian media. He said Indian media has presented Fazlur Rahman as a hero.

Wise people will understand that a hero to Indian media is akin to an enemy of Pakistan. Indian secret agency RAW has been found involved in a plethora of nefarious activities in the region and I will not be surprised if things go sour in the upcoming days due to Maulana’s march then his strings could be in someone else’s hands, he said.

What the Maulana is trying to achieve by arming the innocent young students of seminaries with sticks and canes. What the directions are being given to them, asked Chohan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan raised Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly. Meetings and conferences he held during his recently concluded US trip were all for the supremacy of Islam. He highlighted the plight of innocent Kashmiris, Chohan added. Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the Ummah and the plight of innocent Kashmiris on a global scale. Maulana with his self-serving attitude wants to harm the diplomatic case that Pakistan is trying to build against Indian atrocities. He is also bringing harm to the image of Pakistan as a country by taking aggressive measures against the state which may lead to unfortunate events, he said.