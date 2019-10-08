Durrani for audit oflegislation in last 30 years

LAHORE:Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani has expressed sorrow that the country’s political parties have politics in their ranks but not democracy.

“The parties in parliament are running under hereditary dictatorship and observing a culture of family ownership of these parties. Election commission should ban all such parties,” he said while addressing a seminar titled ‘Future Politics in Pakistan’ under the aegis of Centre for Sustainable Policy and Governance (CSPG) on Monday.

Durrani said only the children of leaders have the right to become leaders and not the educated youth of the country. He demanded a complete audit of legislations made by the elected parliaments over the last 30 years to let the masses know that legislators consuming funds of billions of rupees have made no legislations for the welfare of the masses but only the amendments were made to protect the personal interests of the rulers. He said ordinary members in parliament have their hands tied since all the powers of legislations are enjoyed by party leaders.

Durrani urged the educated youths to play their role in pulling the frustrated masses forward instead of lagging behind. He said the educated youths have the right to be provided opportunities to rise in the field of politics, but the families having the ownerships of political parties have blocked the path of country’s youth in politics. He said the people of Pakistan have waited anxiously for the ‘change’ but at present country’s affairs especially the economy and governance were presenting a gloomy picture for them.

SCPG director Hussain Ali Durrani said it is a matter of great frustration that masses have begun looking towards the past rulers for bringing improvement. He said the future of democracy was in the hands of educated youths, and urged the youth parliament members to come forward and play their role in politics. He said no power could stop those countries from progress whose educated youths were running the affairs of its institutions.

Youth parliament president Abubakar said Youth parliament comprises educated young men serving in every sphere of life all over the country. He said its majority consisted of students who aspire to put the country on the road to progress. Mian Mustafa Rasheed said countries march towards their destiny under the leadership of youth. Noted industrialist Maqsood Ahmad Butt also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Durrani has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman and deteriorating economic situation of the country have become a real threat to the government. Talking to a group of reporters, the former parliamentarian said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing on the sentiments of the nation to create a tsunami and parties like PML-N, PPP were left with no option but to follow him.

To a question, Ali Durrani, who served as federal minister in the PML-Q era, said there has to be some viable solution to handle the current economic situation as practical measures were needed to address this issue. He added the economic woes of the country could not be handled through ‘spiritual’ means rather concrete efforts were needed in this regard.

Answering a question about the role of country’s establishment in handling the present crisis, he said in case of emergency, people can be rescued by the soldiers but it was the duty of the elected government to carry out the rebuilding process.