Awareness about breast cancer: Capital’s landmark buildings turn pink

Islamabad: As part of PINKtober campaign, all the landmark buildings on Constitution Avenue Islamabad illuminated pink to raise the awareness on breast cancer.

The event was held in the capital city where all the government buildings went pink with the support of Pink Ribbon Campaign. The event was jointly arranged by the President House, Ministry of National Health Services and Pink Ribbon.

October is internationally celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Along the world, Pakistan celebrate is as PINKtober. The month-long campaign allows for the issue to be highlighted as a top health priority with the disease affecting many women at some point in their lives.

In this month, breast cancer is recognized by survivors, family and friends of survivors or victims of the disease. A pink ribbon is worn to recognise the struggle that sufferers face when battling cancer. People are urged to wear Pink Ribbons to honor survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and to support the progress that is being made together to defeat breast cancer.

During every PINKtober, Pink Ribbon runs a nationwide awareness and fundraising drive. The purpose of this campaign is to reach out to the public at large, spread our word and sensitize them to rise up to the cause of defeating Breast Cancer and reducing the female mortality rate.

This PINKtober, Government of Pakistan and the ministry of health is playing an active role to raise awareness on this widespread issue of breast cancer. President Dr. Arif Alvi and the First Lady showed special interest in this widespread issue.

The Pink Ribbon CEO paid special thanks to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, for his special interest and invaluable support. Talking to the media, CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab termed this an honour for them to illuminate the most important buildings of Pakistan.

“Every year, 90,000 new cases of breast cancer are reported in Pakistan. A majority of the cases are not recorded due to the sufferers’ shyness and social pressure. This mega illumination event will help us create a buzz in society so that more people can talk about this issue without any hesitation.

Moreover, the lack of healthcare facilities makes the situation worse.” He said with the support of the Government of Pakistan, President House, and other organizations, they are committed to spread its outreach in the society.