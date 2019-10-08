US senators discuss regional security situation with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Christopher Van Hollen and Ms Maggie Hassan, the two US Senators, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) here at the General Headquarters on Monday, the ISPR in a statement said.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation, including Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir issue, were discussed. The visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

The COAS appreciated US understanding and support on all the need for resolving Kashmir and for Pakistan’s efforts in Afghanistan. Both sides stressed upon importance of strong bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan in and beyond security cooperation.