‘Battered SA need the Guardiola touch’

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe wants to channel the philosophy of title-laden football manager Pep Guardiola to turn the suffering South African side into a winning force.

Following India’s 203-run mauling of his team in the first Test on Sunday, captain Faf du Plessis and Nkwe pleaded for patience as the squad rebuilds after Dale Steyn’s and Hashim Amla’s retirement.

Nkwe, 36, said he wants to see South Africa follow Guardiola’s innovative style and produce a brave team — but he warned it would take time. “What I want is this team to have the courage, in certain situations, to really back themselves,” he said.

“I suppose that every coach that comes in has a different philosophy.” Nkwe has only an interim contract with South Africa so far, and was appointed for the Indian tour.

Nkwe said Guardiola has a knack of improving systems, and admires his total passion for football — something that resonated with his love for cricket. “I feel I have so much to offer to the game, especially back in our country.”