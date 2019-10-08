close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

PSM questions

Newspost

 
October 8, 2019

This is with reference to the editorial ‘PSM questions’ (October 7). Valid questions have been raised against the decision of handing over Pakistan Steel to China. It is the largest industrial unit of Pakistan spread over 19000 acres of land, the cost of which is worth over Rs150 billion. Since this plant was built by the Russians it was more appropriate to negotiate with Russia instead of China. It should also be investigated why the Russian offer to repair it at a cost of $300 million a few years back was turned down.

We have highly trained Russian engineers sitting idle whose services can be utilized with no language problem. Assets that are strategic and important from a defence point of view otherwise should never be offered to ousiders. We have seen the fate of PTCL; this is what happens when wrong decisions are taken. The PSM decision needs to be reviewed; the Russians will take not more than three to four months to revive the mill. The kind of public scrutiny that will be adopted must be spelled out – as suggested in the editorial.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

