Pakistan Travel Mart begins today

KARACHI: Tourism Malaysia will participate in the Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2019 to be held from October 8 to 10, 2019 at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said on Monday.

Tourism Malaysia will welcome more tourists from Pakistan by highlighting VM2020 campaign during the event, it added. This year, a total of 18 organisations from Malaysia will participate in Pakistan Travel Mart, including hotels and resorts, travel agencies, product operators and tourism associations.

Tourism Malaysia also takes this opportunity to launch Visit Malaysia campaign 2020 in Pakistan. The tourist arrival target from Pakistan during the campaign will be 81,000 tourists.