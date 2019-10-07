Police officers shouldn’t act as pressure group: ex-chief secretaries

ISLAMABAD: A body of former chief secretaries has taken exception to, what they called, the fierce criticism of some retired police officers against the civil servants of DMG/ PAS cadre.

The Retired Chief Secretaries Committee in its meeting reviewed the situation emerging from the developments taking place within the context of police reforms, says a press statement issued on Sunday.

The committee underscored that it was highly undesirable and unsavoury to pit one occupational group against the other in a bid to thwart the policy process, meant to address some serious issues of peace and order. It said addressing issues of public importance through the process of public policy formulation was the prerogative of the government. “Civil servants are required to contribute to the process through their professional expertise and experience. Their input is further scrutinised by the higher offices which overview the entire process.

“Targeting the civil servants for any such intervention of the government is highly deplorable,” it said, adding that the Police Order 2002 was promulgated by the government and its amendments would also be incorporated by the government, from time to time. Neither any civil servant could dishonestly add any content suiting his service interests nor would any senior echelon of the government allow anyone to make any such attempt.

It was urged that voids existing with regard to accountability mechanism in the system of policing ought to be addressed without any delay, as they spring from the public concern.

Public servants, of any cadre, under no circumstances, should act as a pressure group as they are required to discharge their assigned duties efficiently under the Civil Servants Act and to protect public interest and not their personal or group interests.