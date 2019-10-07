We tested 22 juniors against Oman: Junaid

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s manager-cum-head coach Khwaja Junaid has said that they tested as many as 22 junior or inexperienced players in matches against Oman.

“We used new players in these matches because we wanted to give them match experience against a foreign team so that they get confidence,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

“Only goalkeeper Amjad Ali who was a senior player who played one match against Oman. The rest were all juniors or those who did not have international experience,” he added. He said that a match against Oman was drawn 4-4 because of some blunders by Pakistani defenders. “Another reason was that Pakistan development squad took Oman easy after defeating them 7-0. But you should not take any team lightly. However, we came back and defeated them in remaining matches comfortably,” Junaid said.

On Pakistan’s senior hockey team preparation for Olympic qualifiers, he said that the training has entered in the final phase and after trials for the selection of Pakistan team “we will focus on our players training on how to tackle and break the pressure of Netherlands hockey team as Dutch players put physical pressure on the rivals.

“Penalty corner is their main weapon. They compel the rivals to make mistakes. When you commit mistake against such a powerful team you have to pay the price. We will try to avoid such mistakes,” he said.

“We are watching and studying the game of Dutch players through videos and telling our players how to tackle them in different conditions,” the head coach said.

He said despite all learning and training the real test would be in the ground. “Our players will play with full strength and devotion and fight till the last moment. They are one of best in hockey world and they are playing on their home ground but we will have to prove our strength, skills and devotion against them,” said Junaid.

Pakistan team is likely to leave the country on October 19 for Germany where it will play two practice matches against Germany, on October 21 and 23.

Pakistan will play against the Netherlands on October 26 and 27. Junaid added that Shakeel Ammad Butt and Samiullah have joined the national training camp in Lahore. “Rashid Mehmood, Rizwan, and Mubashir will reach the country on Monday (today). Ali Shan and Abubakar are expected on October 9,” he said.

It may be noted that the team management had said that those players participating in foreign hockey leagues are bound to participate in the trials. The trials will be held on October 10.