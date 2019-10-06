US boxing trainer attacked during weigh-in

LOS ANGELES: A prominent US boxing trainer was in hospital Friday night with head injuries after allegedly being assaulted at a weigh-in in Flint, Michigan.

James Ali Bashir was punched from behind and knocked unconscious during the weigh-in at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, US media reported. The TMZ.com website said Michigan police have a suspect in custody but they did not provide any details. Bashir was apparently seen arguing with an unidentified person earlier in the weigh-in. Bashir is well known in the boxing world, having trained under iconic trainer Emanuel Steward for close to two decades.

The New Jersey native has worked with boxers like former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, Monte Barrett, Shannon Briggs and Jameel McCline. Bashir was at the weigh-in with his Croatian boxer Ivana Habazin who was scheduled to fight Claressa Shields in a female contest on the card.