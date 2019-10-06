Musharraf wishes to return soon

DUBAI: Former president of Pakistan General (R) Pervez Musharraf is once again interested to actively be in politics after improvement in his health. The All-Pakistan Muslim League’s (APML) President residing in Dubai wished to return soon but is currently getting a weekly check-up at the American Hospital in Dubai. Although, the APML sources currently ruled out possibility of Musharraf's immediate return to Pakistan, the local party leaders in Dubai said that they would celebrate the foundation day of All Pakistan Muslim League on 6th October. One party worker said that Pervez Musharraf wanted to address his party workers in Islamabad through a video link. However, there are no arrangements as yet for the video address, the APML workers stated. The company, which provides video production facilities to the All Pakistan Muslim League in Dubai, informed The News that the party did not cleared its previous dues that are around 35,000 dirhams (Rs1.5 million). However, the local party leaders of All Pakistan Muslim League are not aware of such dues. Moreover, some leaders of All Pakistan Muslim League are expressing hope that Pervez Musharraf could address APML workers in Islamabad on the social media pages of the party.