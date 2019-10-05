close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 5, 2019

CAA winter sports, CAA quash teams launched

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 5, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority launched CAA winter sports and CAA squash teams on Friday which would participate in both national and international competitions.

A press release said the initiative was taken to promote sports activities under the federal government policy. The winter sports team comprises of Abdul Razzaq, Zakir Hussain, Faiz Ali, Zakir Ur Rehman, Sajjad Ali, Saifullah, M. Sadiq, Shakirullah, Faizan Ali shah, Sajid Ali, Mumtaz Alam, Javed, Ghulam Murtaza, Zafar Ali and Rehmat Ali.

The squash team has Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan, M Hanif, Saboor Khan, Moeedur Rehman.

Riaz Hussain has been inducted as a coach. The authority has been contributing to sports and tourism by tapping into the potential talent of athletes in particular.

It is promoting cricket, football and ski and is now concentrating on squash and winter sports. The athletes under Category 19 have been selected in these teams. Both the teams have been formed after consulting the Squash Federation of Pakistan and Winter Sports federation of Pakistan.

An independent sports wing has already been established at the authority headquarters under the chairmanship of additional director-general.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar