CAA winter sports, CAA quash teams launched

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority launched CAA winter sports and CAA squash teams on Friday which would participate in both national and international competitions.

A press release said the initiative was taken to promote sports activities under the federal government policy. The winter sports team comprises of Abdul Razzaq, Zakir Hussain, Faiz Ali, Zakir Ur Rehman, Sajjad Ali, Saifullah, M. Sadiq, Shakirullah, Faizan Ali shah, Sajid Ali, Mumtaz Alam, Javed, Ghulam Murtaza, Zafar Ali and Rehmat Ali.

The squash team has Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan, M Hanif, Saboor Khan, Moeedur Rehman.

Riaz Hussain has been inducted as a coach. The authority has been contributing to sports and tourism by tapping into the potential talent of athletes in particular.

It is promoting cricket, football and ski and is now concentrating on squash and winter sports. The athletes under Category 19 have been selected in these teams. Both the teams have been formed after consulting the Squash Federation of Pakistan and Winter Sports federation of Pakistan.

An independent sports wing has already been established at the authority headquarters under the chairmanship of additional director-general.