Sat Oct 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

39 foreign players withdraw from second J-5 tennis event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

KARACHI: As many as 39 foreign junior tennis players have withdrawn from the second J-5 Islamabad (Grade-5) event scheduled from October 14-19 at the PTF Tennis Complex.

A total of 62 foreign boys and girls had initially entered to play this event.

According to details, 16 foreign players were in the main draw and 17 in the qualifying draw of boys’ category.

In girls’ category, 19 foreign players were in the main draw and 10 were in the qualifying draw. There is now no qualifying round for the girls’ event.

The boys’ singles event has 32 places each for the main and qualifying draw, while 16 spots are for doubles. The same draw is for girls’ events.

20 Pakistani players are in the boys’ event and five in the girls’ event.Pakistan will host two international junior tennis events in Islamabad from October 7-19.

