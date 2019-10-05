Fazl trying to salvage his sinking political career: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on his political opponent Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, saying the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief is trying to save his sinking politics.

The prime minister was chairing a session where the ruling party officials and government spokespersons were also present. Sources said during the session, the JUI-F chief’s plan to march was also discussed. In the meeting, Imran Khan said peaceful protest is a democratic right and the government will fulfill its responsibility to safeguard lives of the public. Criticising the JUI-F chief, the premier said Fazlur Rehman is unhappy with the madrassas reforms, adding if implemented, the reforms will be a hurdle in politicisation of the students.

During the meeting, the prime minister also reviewed his upcoming visit to China and the progress on the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. Meanwhile, talking to MNAs hailing from Gujranwala Division at the Prime Minister Office, Imran Khan said serving masses and uplifting their standard of living are the main objectives of the incumbent government. He said the government has started Ehsas programme, which is the biggest welfare project in the country's history for poverty alleviation and providing relief to the people.

He said Sehat Sahulat Card will play a pivotal role in provision of health facilities to the masses. Imran Khan directed the lawmakers to play their effective role in resolution of the people's problems. The MNAs also apprised the prime minister about various problems relating to their respective constituencies. Those, who called on the prime minister included Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti, and Syed Faizul Hassan Shah. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq was also present.

Meanwhile, reviewing affairs of the Pakistan Steel Mills, Imran Khan said the government is making every possible effort to revive the Steel Mills and to turn it into a profitable organisation. The PSM is running into losses for a number of years and its output has gone dismally low. The prime minister said efforts are being made to end the burden on national exchequer by reviving it so it can play its role in the progress and development of the country. He said the past governments committed a national disservice by not reviving this loss making entity, which has become an additional burden. The prime minister was apprised that Chinese and Russian companies have expressed interest in reviving the Pakistan Steel Mills and several proposals are under consideration. The meeting reviewed various options and efforts being made for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills. The meeting was attended among others by Minister Muhammadmian Soomro and Adviser on Trade and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.