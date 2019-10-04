Pak boxer Waseem resumes training in Glasgow

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer and former World No1 Mohammad Waseem on Thursday resumed his training in Glasgow for his next fight which will be held on November 22 in Dubai.

“Yes I reached here yesterday night and today I have resumed my training,” Waseem told The News from Glasgow on Thursday.Waseem last month in Dubai knocked-out Conrado Tenamor of the Philippines in the first round of the super flyweight, his best ever victory in his pro career. Now he will play another ranking bout on November 22 , also in Dubai.

After recording a super win in Dubai, Waseem attracted the attention of some big former cricket legends like Shoaib Akhtar, Waseem Akram, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik. He was warmly welcomed by Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan which the boxer said motivated him ahead of his next fight.

“Yes, meeting these big people and having got their support really motivated me ahead of my next fight. I plan to work extra-hard for my next fight and hopefully will achieve the desired results,” the 32-year old Quetta-born fighter said. Waseem will be joined by his coach Danny Vaughan on Tuesday as he is in London with a pack of boxers these days. Waseem is being looked after by MTK Global, one of the major boxer management companies, based in England. The company under its belt has around 150 leading boxers from around the world and Waseem is one of the solid seeds of the pack. The former two-time WBC flyweight world silver champion joined MTK Global a few months ago and under its belt played a single fight. After superb win in Dubai Waseem took a good break in Pakistan before catching a flight to Glasgow. “I got relaxed, spent good time with my family and friends in Quetta and now quite fresh,” former Asian Games bronze medallist said. Waseem may also go to Holland for some sparring ahead of his next fight. “Yes there is a chance that I may go to Holland for some training as I will be able to get some different sparring partners there,” fighter said.

Waseem has played so far ten fights, winning nine with seven knock-outs and losing just a single when he was undone in controversial manner in the IBF world flyweight title bout against Moruti Mthalane of South Africa in Malaysia in July 2018.