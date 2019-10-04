Qatar will make investment in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has shown interest in making investment in the sectors of agriculture, livestock and housing in Punjab since it will try to benefit from the investment opportunities available in the province. It has been assured by Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri who had meeting with the Chief Minister Punjab.

It has been stated by the embassy that the Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, had an important meeting with Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of Qatar where matters of mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Qatari Ambassador expressed the interest of the State of Qatar in investing in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors. The Punjab chief minister assured that the Province is Ideal for investment and that foreign investors are being given special incentives to invest in the province.

He also mentioned the special economic zones that are being set up there and assured that Qatar’s investors can use investment facilities provided there. He said that Punjab is an agricultural province and there are innumerable investment opportunities in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors and that Punjab’s doors are open to Qatari investors and all facilities will be provided to them under one roof. The Qatar ambassador said that his country is looking forward to investing in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors in Punjab and will try to benefit from the investment opportunities available there. Qatar will also continue to contribute to the betterment of the social sector of Punjab. The ambassador extended Usman Buzdar invitation to visit Qatar, and it was accepted by him. The schedule of the visit would be worked out subsequently. principal secretary to the chief minister, chief executive officer Punjab Investment Board and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.