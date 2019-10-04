close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 4, 2019

Recruitment of 786 MOs almost finalised: KPPSC

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) through a communiqué on Thursday said it had almost finalised the recruitment process of 786 medical officers (MOs) (BPS 17) in the health department.

Recommendation of the selected candidates will soon be sent to the health department for further process.

Some 786 vacancies of Medical officers BPS 17 in health department were advertised for which more than 5,000 candidates

had applied, the statement said, adding, after

ability test some 1714 candidates qualified for interview.

Interviews were conducted in August and September 2019 and 1662 candidates had qualified the interview out of which 786 would be selected for the appointment based on merit and zonal allocation, it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar