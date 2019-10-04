Recruitment of 786 MOs almost finalised: KPPSC

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) through a communiqué on Thursday said it had almost finalised the recruitment process of 786 medical officers (MOs) (BPS 17) in the health department.

Recommendation of the selected candidates will soon be sent to the health department for further process.

Some 786 vacancies of Medical officers BPS 17 in health department were advertised for which more than 5,000 candidates

had applied, the statement said, adding, after

ability test some 1714 candidates qualified for interview.

Interviews were conducted in August and September 2019 and 1662 candidates had qualified the interview out of which 786 would be selected for the appointment based on merit and zonal allocation, it added.