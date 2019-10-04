Breast cancer awareness campaign

LAHORE:Minar-e-Pakistan was illuminated pink on Thursday to create awareness among the people about breast cancer as part of PINKtober campaign of Pink Ribbon.

Talking to the media, Pink Ribbon CEO Omer Aftab said,” it is indeed an honour for us to illuminate Minar-e-Pakistan because it has symbolic importance. Today we are here to pledge that we will defeat breast cancer together as our forefather once pledged to get independent homeland. Inshallah, we will succeed in achieving the goal.”

“With the support of government of Pakistan, President House and other organisations, we are committed to not only spreading its outreach in society but also build a chain of breast cancer hospitals across the country and the first one is already underway in Lahore.”

He declared to spread the wings of his forum to reach out the maximum number of women in Pakistan and sensitise them to adopt preventive methods like breast self-examination (BSE) and breast screening.