Indian military siege continues on 59th day in IOK

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian military siege continued on the 59th consecutive day today (Wednesday) with all markets, schools and offices still closed and transport off the roads. In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district during a cordon and search operation.

Meanwhile, according to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September. During the period, 281 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

As many as 157 people including Hurriyat activists and youth were arrested. Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while appealing to the people of the Kashmir Valley, Jammu region and Laddakh to remain united like a rock, reiterated that they would never compromise their identity, religion and honour. In his message received by the Kashmir Media Service from Srinagar, the APHC chairman expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon. He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile a US Congressional sub-committee said that it will hold a hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia with focus on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on October 22.

Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, Congressman Brad Sherman, in a statement in Washington said that acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who oversees all State Department policy towards South Asia, would testify at the hearing, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The hearing will focus on the Kashmir Valley, where many political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet, and telephone communications have been interrupted, he said. The panel will also review the humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir and whether Kashmiris have adequate supplies of food, medicine and other essentials, he added.

Brad Sherman said that deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Scott Busby, who oversees human rights efforts in South Asia, would also testify. We have invited other State Department officials and we also expect to hear from private human rights activists on the issues, he said.

In another report a UN spokesman underscored the need for addressing human rights of the Kashmiri people in order to resolve the ongoing crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir due to the repressive lockdown of the disputed state.

In order to resolve the current situation in Kashmir human rights need to be addressed and human rights need to be in the forefront, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

He said that UN Secretary General was very well aware of the situation in Kashmir having discussed it with the prime ministers of Pakistan and India and with their country’s foreign ministers.

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that India’s illegal and unilateral alteration of the disputed status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and its demographic structure contravened numerous UNSC Resolutions, international law and its own prior commitments. He said Jammu and Kashmir was not an internal matter of India, rather it was a longstanding internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

The President was talking to a delegation of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia, which led by Speaker Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present on the occasion. The President informed the delegation that India had deployed 9,00,000 troops in IOK and there had been a clampdown in IOK with continued curfew, communications blockade and a severe shortage of food and medicines since August 5, 2019. This serious human rights and humanitarian situation was accompanied by grave risks to peace and security, he added.

The President appreciated the leadership of Turkey, Malaysia, and Pakistan for their decision of establishing an English news channel to effectively highlight the message of Islam and combat Islamophobia. He also appreciated Malaysia for its support to Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA, on FATF and ASEAN.

Meanwhile President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said that a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and firmly urged not to rely on bilateral dialogues with India. The President made these remarks while speaking on the Kashmir crisis organised by the Middle East Institute (MEI) and INDUS, a DC based diaspora led think-tank in Washington. The event was hosted by Marvin Weinbaum, Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at MEI, and Raza Rumi, President INDUS.