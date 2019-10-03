close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
October 3, 2019

UN refugee agency takes up case of stateless people in India

World

N
Newsdesk
October 3, 2019

GENEVA: The UN refugee agency said on Wednesday it was holding talks with India about its citizenship register in the border state of Assam, amid concerns that many people, the majority of them Muslims, could join the ranks of the world’s stateless. Nearly 2 million people were left off a list here of citizens released by Indian authorities on Aug. 31 in the northeastern state of Assam, after a mammoth years-long exercise to curb illegal immigration from neighboring Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World