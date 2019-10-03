UN refugee agency takes up case of stateless people in India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The UN refugee agency said on Wednesday it was holding talks with India about its citizenship register in the border state of Assam, amid concerns that many people, the majority of them Muslims, could join the ranks of the world’s stateless. Nearly 2 million people were left off a list here of citizens released by Indian authorities on Aug. 31 in the northeastern state of Assam, after a mammoth years-long exercise to curb illegal immigration from neighboring Muslim-majority Bangladesh.
