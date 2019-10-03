Best security for SL guests: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that Sri Lankan team players and officials visiting Pakistan for cricket series are also the guests of Punjab police besides the guests of Pakistani nation.

Police will ensure best security arrangements for them by utilising all available resources, the IG said. He directed the police to ensure that citizens were least bothered by especially with regard to traffic arrangements.

He said close monitoring of the hotel where the guests were staying, the stadium and the routes of teams should be ensured by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s cameras whereas snipers must be deputed on rooftops of the buildings on the way from the airport to the hotel and stadium as well at different other locations.

The IG expressed these views while addressing a session at Central Police Office. CCPO Lahore BA Nasir briefed the IG that like the security of PSL matches, this time too proper security arrangements were being made for the players and the cricket lovers who would come to the stadium to enjoy the matches so that they might fully encourage the players. The IG said that search, sweep and combing operations should be conducted at Ferozewala, Bund Road, in slums, hotels, and inns and bus stands.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir has issued final instructions to the officers concerned regarding security arrangements for the upcoming Pak- Sri Lanka cricket series.

Chairing a meeting at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines, the CCPO directed the security plan should be followed in letter and spirit. During the matches, he said, 13,000 police officers and officials would perform security duty. The Sri Lankan team is coming to Lahore after the gap of 10 years. It is not mere a sports event but an honour for Pakistan, he said, adding all available resources would be utilised for the security of the guests.

He expressed is satisfaction over the rehearsal conducted by the police the other day and said that Lahorites would be provided with alternative traffic routs during the movement of Sri Lankan cricket team.

There could be temporary problems but Lahorites would cooperate with police for the security of Sri Lankans, hoped BA Nasir. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said Lahore police were ready to meet security challenges. All possible steps are being taken for the security of guest team and cricket lovers, he said.