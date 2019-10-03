Governor stresses Muslim unity

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has decided to organise ‘Governors conference’ of Muslim countries on issues of Kashmir and Palestine, promotion of trade between Muslim countries and strengthening ties.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar met with Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK, Governor of Turkish province Konya, Secretary General Konya Metropolitan Municipal Authority, Ercan Uslo, Chairman CCI Konya, Abdussettar Yarar , Director of Tourism and Culture Memis Kutukuc, Businessman Mustafa Ar, Executive Assistant Konya Adam Akus and other investors at Governor House here on Wednesday. Bilateral relations of Pakistan and Turkey, Kashmir issue, regional situation, promotion of trade between both the countries and other issues were deliberated at the meeting. Governor of Konya Turkish Province Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK appreciated the step of Ch Muhammad Sarwar for summoning a conference and assured his full support in this regard in a meeting with the governor. Governor of Turkish province Konya Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historical and friendly relationships which are strengthening with every passing day and the aim of ‘my tour is to bring closer people and investors from both countries and the governor shares the same vision’. Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK said Turkish investors have keen interest to invest in Pakistani SME sector, food processing, software technologies, Pakistani and Turkish people do not lack wealth of talent. He said: “I am glad that under the leadership of the governor Religious Tourism Committee is also functional and in this sector there is a lot of potential for Turkish investors.”

Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK also referenced the popularity of Allama Iqbal in Turkey and said that Allama Iqbal is famous in Konya and all across Turkey and people in Pakistan loves Jalal ul din Romi. Expressing his views on the occasion, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said unity of Muslim Ummah is need of the hour. “We are grateful to Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan and Mahathir Muhammad for echoing their voices against Indian atrocities and for resolving Kashmir issue at General Assembly’s 74th session,” he said.

Later, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Governor of Konya Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. President of LCCU Irfan Iqbal Shiekh and other office holders welcomed them and held a meeting.

Speaking on the occasion and addressing the media representatives, Ch Sarwar said with comparison to the friendly ties between Turkey and Pakistan, trade between both countries has been very less but now traders and investors of both countries are connecting with each other and consequently both countries will come closer in term of trade. He said without business no country can progress. Whenever I talk about business I refer towards the wellbeing of people because business runs the economic cycle of life and provides people with employments. He said Pakistan will provide international investors with every facility including foolproof security and ensure the protection of their property and lives. He said the gate of Governor House is always open for Pakistani and international businessmen and said that he stays in contact with Federal and provincial governments to solve the issues faced by international community. We together will have to make Pakistan strong and prosperous, he said added it’s welcoming that Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan and Mahathir Muhammad raised their voices against Indian atrocities and for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

I think without even wasting a minute it is need of the hour that Muslim Ummah should unite on one platform to make Muslim countries economically strong.

He announced that he has decided to call a ‘Governor conference” of governors of administrative units of Muslim countries. “I am glad that Governor of Konya Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK has also assured his full support for the conference and I am grateful for his support,” he said.