IWCCI elects new president

Islamabad: Noted female entrepreneur of Islamabad Farida Rashid has been elected president of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) for the year 2019-2020.

Annual General Meeting of the IWCCI was held here in which Farida Rashid was elected unopposed as President IWCCI, Afsheen Zeeshan was elected Senior Vice President and Shahida Mazhar was elected as Vice President.

Member National Assembly Sajida Zulfiqar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took oath from the newly-elected office bearers while MNA Shamim Aftab was also present.

Speaking at the occasion, Sajida Zulfiqar, Shamim Aftab, and founder president of IWCCI Samina Fazil said that entrepreneurship is the best way to empower women.

Pakistan can only become a developed nation when women are encouraged to take part in economic activities and their skills properly utilized, they said. The speakers lauded the women empowerment initiatives by the government and stressed that more should be done for social and economic development.

Samina Fazil paid glowing tributes to outgoing office bearers and lauded their services and asked the newly-elected officials to try best to serve the women.