Islamabad domicile system to be made more transparent

Islamabad: Members from the Government benches in the National Assembly on Tuesday called for making issuance of domicile of the federal capital more transparent.

Speaking on a calling attention notice in the House, the PTI members from Islamabad Ali Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz alleged that residents of other provinces are also issued domicile of the federal capital in a matter of 24 hours.

"In this way they get jobs on Islamabad quota," they said. Ali Nawaz further alleged a large number of residents from KP were issued domicile of Islamabad when Akram Khan Durrani was Minister for Housing and they were given jobs in Pak PWD department. Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali said in response said that domiciles would be cancelled when irregularities are found.

He said that citizen facilitation centre has been functioning in the federal capital to issue domiciles to the residents of Islamabad.

He said this facility is preparing thirty to 35 domiciles every day. Parliamentary secretary said a mobile application is also being developed that the residents of the federal capital get their domiciles at their doorsteps.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the house that the prime minister in the last cabinet meeting gave directions to make the system of issuance of domicile more simplified and transparent. He said the people will soon see a change in this regard.