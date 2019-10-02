close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Dolphin Squad cop commits suicide over ‘misbehaviour’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

LAHORE:A constable of Dolphin Squad who was deputed in DG Khan committed suicide over the alleged behaviour of his officers on Tuesday.

The body was removed to morgue. The deceased has been identified as Adeel, a resident of Lahore. SP Dolphin said Adeel was transferred to DG Khan on September 25, 2019. He assumed charge in Gadai police station on Sept 27. The SP said the cop remained absent from duty for two months and 24 days but he was not awarded any major punishment.

His colleagues said he was in severe depression. He drank water during duty and later committed suicide. Further investigation is underway.

