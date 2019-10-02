Stadium road

The stadium bridge, for when you move from Hassan Square in Karachi to the National Stadium, has been damaged due to the recent rains. Due to this, people have to face a lot of difficulty going to work, school and college in the morning. There are many traffic jams.

I urge the gentlemen of Karachi City to fix this road and the rest of the roads as soon as possible.

Muhammad Waqas Ul Haq

Karachi