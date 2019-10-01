close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Dutch envoy calls on PHF president

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Wouter Plomp, ambassador of The Netherlands, here Monday called on Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar at his camp office.The both officials discussed hockey’s development and exchange of expertise to further the co­­­op­­eration.Plomp showed interest in the Dutch team’s visit to Pakistan for friendly matches.Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the interest of each other for development of the game.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports