Dutch envoy calls on PHF president

ISLAMABAD: Wouter Plomp, ambassador of The Netherlands, here Monday called on Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar at his camp office.The both officials discussed hockey’s development and exchange of expertise to further the co­­­op­­eration.Plomp showed interest in the Dutch team’s visit to Pakistan for friendly matches.Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the interest of each other for development of the game.