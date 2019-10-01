close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

NIH issues alert for infectious diseases

Islamabad

Islamabad: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued its 46thSeasonal Awareness and Alert Letter (SAAL) for epidemic-prone infectious diseases including CCHF, Chikungunya, Dengue, Diphtheria Leishmaniasis, Malaria, Pertussis, Polio, Seasonal Influenza and Typhoid Fever. These diseases are predicted to be on high alert during said season.

The purpose of SAAL is to alert health authorities and professionals at all levels and to facilitate them for timely and efficient response to outbreaks and epidemics. This letter has been developed for winter season from October 2019 to February 2020. It contains detailed introduction of diseases, case definitions, infectious agents, modes of transmission, case management and prevention.

