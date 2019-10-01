35 poultry units sealed, 410kg meat discarded

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is using all available resources to ensure the provision of quality meat in the market by following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In this connection, the PFA carried out an inspection of poultry units across Punjab on Monday.

The operation was held in the provincial metropolis under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. The meat safety teams of PFA examined 769 poultry units among 35 sealed as well as discarded 410kg unhygienic meat as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The provincial food regulatory body also closed down 135 butchers and served warning notices for improvement to 211 shops.

Muhammad Usman said that chicken sale points were sealed for failing to meet hygienic working environment and for selling meat of sick and dead chickens. Meanwhile, the teams have punished dozens of shopkeepers over an abundance of insects and pests, the presence of cats and poor storage system. He said that it is compulsory for poultry shops for using food-grade table, adopting cone slaughtering system and taking preventative measures to control pests. He appealed to citizens to purchase healthy meat after slaughtering a chicken in front of their eyes. He also appealed to citizens to inform PFA through its helpline, telephone, mobile application and website in case of unhygienic meat in their surroundings.