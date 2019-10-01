Policeman martyred in Loralai blast

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred and three others were injured on Monday when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the outskirts of Loralai city, while another suspect was killed in the cross firing.

According to police sources, Eagle Squad personnel deputed on the Quetta-Loralai Road signalled the suspects riding on a motorbike to stop, who instead sped while firing at the chasing

policemen.

One of the bombers blew himself up, killing policeman Ghulam Muhammad and injuring his colleagues Mir Ahmed, Muhammad Niaz and Abdul Manan.In the cross firing, the other suspected bomber was also killed.

The injured policemen were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Loralai, where Manan was reported to be in serious condition.The law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan condemned the terrorist incident and expressed grief over the martyrdom of an Eagle Squad cop.He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed the health department to ensure provision of best medical treatment to the wounded.He said the Eagle Squad personnel foiled a major terror act bid.