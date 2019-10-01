close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 1, 2019

Arms recovered in Peshawar

National

 
October 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: The local police during an action in Hashtnagri recovered ammunition from a store and arrested one person on Monday. Hashtnagri police station in-charge Imaduddin told reporters that police during an action recovered 19 pistols and 18 rifles along with 2000 rounds from a shop in the area. One Sajjad was arrested..

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan