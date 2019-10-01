Arms recovered in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The local police during an action in Hashtnagri recovered ammunition from a store and arrested one person on Monday. Hashtnagri police station in-charge Imaduddin told reporters that police during an action recovered 19 pistols and 18 rifles along with 2000 rounds from a shop in the area. One Sajjad was arrested..
