Maryam seeks bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz filed a plea Monday in the Lahore High Court, seeking bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The case has been fixed before a division bench headed by Justice Baqar Ali Najfi which will hold the preliminary hearing on the bail petition today (Tuesday). Justice Sardar Naeem Ahmed will be the other member of the bench. Maryam filed the petition through her counsel Amjad Pervez, requesting for approving her bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference as the allegations of money- laundering against her are baseless. Maryam claimed that she was being politically victimised and the NAB “has not found a single piece of evidence” against her. She pointed out that her father Nawaz Sharif served the country as prime minister thrice while the NAB has arrested her in violation of the law as all her properties and assets are declared. The petitioner further requested the court to accept her bail petition and release her from jail. Maryam is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas.