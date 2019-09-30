Rallies show solidarity with Kashmiris

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Various rallies were taken out to show solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir here on Sunday. The first rally was taken out under the leadership of traders leaders. The participants chanted slogans in favour of the Kashmiris. Similarly, civil society members and different Different Educations institutions also took out rallies in support to the Kashmiris.
