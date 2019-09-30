close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Rallies show solidarity with Kashmiris

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Various rallies were taken out to show solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir here on Sunday. The first rally was taken out under the leadership of traders leaders. The participants chanted slogans in favour of the Kashmiris. Similarly, civil society members and different Different Educations institutions also took out rallies in support to the Kashmiris.

