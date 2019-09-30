Polish climber dies on Nepal’s Mount Manaslu

KATHMANDU: A Polish climber died on Nepal’s Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak, expedition organisers said Sunday — the first fatality of the autumn climbing season. More than 250 climbers are attempting to reach the summit of the 8,163-metre (26,781-feet) high mountain in Nepal. The 50-year-old woman felt unwell during her climb and decided to descend from around Camp 4 at 7,450 metres (24,445 feet). She was found dead in the early hours Saturday at Camp 3, organisers said. “She was helped down to Camp 3 after she complained of hypothermia but died yesterday morning,” Thaneswor Guragai, of Seven Summit Treks, told AFP.