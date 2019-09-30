Governor asks Opp to support govt on Kashmir issue

NOWSHERA: Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising issues confronting the Ummah at the United Nations

General Assembly, Governor Shah Farman on Sunday urged the opposition to support the government on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to the mediapersons here, he said the Kashmir issue and other challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah were aggressively raised by the prime minister at the General Assembly.

He said the opposition leaders were going to stage a sit-in and long march at a time when the country was going through a critical juncture of its history.

“Just imagine what would be the fate of

the Muslims in India today if the sub-continent had not been divided,” he maintained, adding, the prime minister categorically advocated the Kashmir case on the world forum.

The governor said that the prime minister also warned the world leaders about the consequences of a nuclear war in South Asia.

He said that Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl had opposed the Pakistan Movement and now both of them were going to get united against the government.