PM lauded for highlighting Kashmir at UN

Islamabad :Custodian of shrine of Barri Imam and President National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony Pakistan Peer Syed Ali Gillani has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir mission has met with great success globally, as Imran Khan highlighted the case effectively at the UN General Assembly and raised the voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiri, says a press release.

Peer Ali Gillani while talking to delegation of traders of capital at Peer House Barri Imam said that prime minister not only effectively represented the whole Muslim Ummah in his address at the UN General Assembly, but also presented the true face and a real picture of Islam before the world.

“Pakistan has made it clear before the world that Pakistan would not recognise Israel till the peaceful solution of Palestine and Kashmir disputes” he added.