Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

PBM plans another Dar-ul-Ehsas in ICT

National

September 30, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to establish another Dar-ul-Ehsas in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to provide basic amenities of life to marginalized segments of the society. According to an official, the hunt for hiring a rented building in the ICT continues nowadays to provide quality accommodation facility to orphan children from 4 to 6 years of age. As many as 50 Dar-ul-Ehsas (orphanage) was already working in various areas of the country, he said adding that each Dar-ul-Ehsas accommodates 100 orphans. Residential accommodation and basic amenities were being provided to destitute and needy orphan children in each Dar-ul-Ehsas.

The children were being provided free nutritious, balanced diet, free education, free uniform, free summer/winter clothing and shoes, medical care, skill development, free laundry, religious education.

