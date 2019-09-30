close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
AFP
September 30, 2019

Xi presents awards to ‘heroes’

World

AFP
September 30, 2019

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded medals and honorary titles to an array of domestic and international "heroes" on Sunday, including a former French prime minister and a centenarian Canadian educator.

The award ceremony is part of China’s celebrations to mark 70 years of Communist rule, which will kick off on Tuesday with a massive military parade in Beijing aimed at showcasing the country’s emergence as a global superpower.

"The heroes and role models are all devoted to the cause of the Party and the people... and hold fast to working for the happiness of the Chinese people," said Xi in a speech following the presentation of awards.

Isabel Crook, a Canadian anthropologist and educator born in 1915, was the oldest awardee present and had lived in China since before the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, according to official news agency Xinhua.

