Sun Sep 29, 2019
September 29, 2019

Pak Navy ship visits Port Jeddah

National

 
September 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir with embarked Alouette helicopter, visited Port Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP); aimed to ensure safety and security of international shipping along critical choke points, says a press release on Saturday.

PNS Alamgir is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors; capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in a multi-threat environment. Upon arrival at Jeddah Port, the ship was given a warm welcome. During stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS Alamgir called on Deputy Western Fleet Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and conveyed sincere regards and felicitations on 89th National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and highlighted that the visit of PNS ALAMGIR Is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.

During stay at the Port, a reception dinner was also hosted onboard, which was attended by prominent guests including diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Somalia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Philippines, Cameron, Egypt, Thailand, and Eritrea. Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir's visit to Jeddah was in pursuance to policies of the Government of Pakistan to further enhance friendly ties and explore new vistas for future collaborative initiatives between the two brotherly countries.

