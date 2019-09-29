Six killed in van firing in Hangu

HANGU: Six people, including a woman and child, were killed and four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire on a van at Zargari in the limits of Doaba Police Station on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that the members of a rival group were on way home in Shamshadin Banda after attending the court hearing in Hangu kutchery when their van was ambushed at Zargari.

Resultantly, six persons identified as Habibullah, Muhammad Tufail, Badshah, Momin, Rustam and wife of Talib Khan were killed on the spot. Talib Khan, Habib Khan, Shaukat Khan and another woman were wounded.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu wherefrom two of the injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar as they had suffered serious injuries.

Mujahid Khan, the in-charge of the Doaba Police Station, said the motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity. He said that all the exit routes in Hangu district had been alerted, adding, search operation had been launched in the surrounding area for the arrest of the accused.