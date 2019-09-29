ITS, mobile app set to be launched to streamline traffic

Islamabad : In a major decision taken today the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start work on widening the presently 2-lane-a-side bridge on nullah Korang, the major bottle-neck’ in traffic flow, as well as construction of an underpass at PWD T-section to give uninterrupted access to commuters travelling to and from Bahria Town/PWD side. The Authority has decided to construct the Korang bridge and underpass at PWD from its own resources.

“The project was approved under PSDP but the allocated funds were not released to the CDA this year. The CDA spokesperson said that the meeting held today decided to allocate Rs1.5 billion from the surplus it has created in its account for the betterment of the city,” the Authority spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch modern Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) as well as to introduce the Capital Roads Information System (CRIS) a cell phone App to monitor, control and streamline traffic in the Federal Capital.

Sources in the CDA said that this would be for the first ever traffic management initiative in the country, aimed at mitigating transportation related problems. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting headed by the Chairman CDA, Amir Ali Ahmed and attended by the Member (Engineering) of the CDA, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad and other officers of concerned wings of the Authority.

Regarding the ITS, the spokesperson for the CDA said that initially the ITS would be introduced at Islamabad Expressway from Zero point to T-chowk near Rawat on the GT Road. “Under this system the traffic on Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor would be controlled particularly at different intersections from Zero point to Rawat,” he said.

He disclosed that under this project, CCTV surveillance system based on static and Pan-Tilt & Zoom (PTZ) cameras would be installed after every three kilometers with the coverage range of 500 meters.

“A Traffic Control Center (TCC) would be also established which would be connected with field devices equipped with backlight LED Video wall screens, video wall controller, video storage and core network switch.

“Another important component would be electronic variable message signs which would be employed to improve road safety and reduce impact of congestion as it will provide up-to-the-minute information regarding incident management, driver information, strategic diversion and road work on the Expressway. The bridges/existing gantries will be utilized for this,” he said.

The ITS would be internally connected with fiber optics which would be laid across the Expressway. ITS will also have ability not only to classify the vehicles but could also count the vehicles to ensure smooth traffic management, particularly during peak hours. Speed control would be a vital component of this system and ‘Point to Point’ (P2P) man-less speed enforcement system will be used to detect the speed limits in which average speed between the points would be calculated.

“Weigh stations would be also established along the Expressway to monitor the vehicular weights and the ‘E-fine collection system’ would also be introduced under this project. The entire system would be backed up with high power gel batteries to avoid any breakdown in the electricity.

He said that in order to achieve desired results, web portal and mobile app would also be developed to aware and up-date public about the traffic situation at the Expressway.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the state-of-the-art ITS project is being implemented first time in the urban metropolis. After functioning the ITS system will improve traffic flow, safety level, reduce the environmental impact of traffic such as emission of harmful gases, noise and vibrations and will contribute to improve quality and cleaner life in the city,” the CDA spokesperson said.

Yet another important initiative being taken by the CDA is to launch the ‘Capital Roads Information System’ (CRIS App) from Wednesday as part of developing a ‘smart highway project’. The Mobile App is being introduced initially for a three-weeks trial period. During this period this App would be tested and errors/bugs would be rectified in accordance with feedback of the commuters.

The Authority spokesperson further said that the CRIS is designed for Islamabad Highway up to Karal Chowk and subsequently it would be integrated with ‘Kashmir Highway Green Wave Smart Signaling’ regime.

The CRIS Mobile App will be linked with police, traffic police and 1122 as well and the commuters will also be able to get information about travel time for reaching their destinations. It also have a feature showing traffic congestion in real time which will help commuters to plan before travelling.

“It is expected that introduction of CRIS mobile App will significantly reduce the traffic congestion issues on the Islamabad Expressway up to Karal,” he expressed optimism.

“Through the ‘Variable Messaging Services’ (VMS) installed at various locations of Islamabad Expressway up to Karal Chowk the commuters will be made aware in advance about any incident occurred ahead and guide the commuters regarding congestion, diversion, incident and planned activities. It will also help in traffic regulation such as speed limitations, lane limitations and lane discipline,” the CDA spokesperson said.

About the ‘Korang nullah bridge’ and the PWD underpass, the part of the ‘Islamabad Expressway Project, he added, the issue was discussed during a visit of the Islamabad Highway by Chairman CDA and IG Islamabad that rather than short term measures like protected ‘U-turns’, for the convenience of public and commuters will not suffice and need is for starting the full project.

“Consequently, instructions have been issued that letter may be written to Finance and planning department for permission to start the project through CDA’s own resources. It is expected that a reply in this regard will be revived by end of week and tenders should be floated next week for development work,” the CDA spokesperson said.