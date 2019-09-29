close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
INP
September 29, 2019

Teenage maid abducted

Lahore

I
INP
September 29, 2019

LAHORE :Unidentified persons kidnapped a teenage maid in the provincial capital, police said on Saturday. Rehana, 13, was a maid in a house at Lalazar Colony in the Nawab Town area. Her father visited the house of her employer on Friday night to take his daughter home but he was told that she left for home at 4PM. However, the girl did not reach home till late night, after which, police, on the application moved by her father, registered a case against unidentified kidnappers.

