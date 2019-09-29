Shopkeeper killed in cylinder explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Our Correspondent
FAISALABAD: A shopkeeper was killed in a gas cylinder explosion here on Saturday.
Qadeer Ahmad, a shopkeeper of Mehboob Town, was killed while customer Samuel Masih was critically wounded when a cylinder exploded during filling of gas. The injured customer was shifted to a hospital by Rescue 11222.
TWO DRUG DEALERS HELD: The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested two drug peddlers busy selling intoxicants and narcotics in front of educational institutions.
Nazir Ahmad of Chak 120/GB was nabbed while selling charas in front of a college. The raiding party recovered 150 gram charas from the accused while Imran Ahmad of Nazimabad was arrested for selling charas to students of GC University.
