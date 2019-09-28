Mehek enters National Ladies Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Mehek Khokhar edged out Noor Malik (ZTBL) in three-set thriller to make it to the semis of the Eighteen National Ladies Tennis Championship at the PTF/Dilawar Abbas Complex Islamabad.

Noor took the first set easily before Mehek came back strongly to win the next two 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Also making in to the semis in the ladies singles were Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and Ushan Suhail. Sara Mansoor defeated Esha Jawad while Ushna Suhail brushed aside Mahvish Chishtie in one-sided matches. Sarah Mahboob had same result against Shimaz Naz. Semifinals of the tournament will be played on Saturday. Zahra Suleman qualified for the final of Girls-18 and under category with an easy victory over Azeena Aleem. She will play against Shimza Naz in title match. Shiza Sajid and Amna Ali Qayum reached final of Girls 14 and under with easy victories against their respective opponents. Zunaisha Noor of Girls under-10 won her semifinal match against Mahnoor Farooqi. She will be up against Hania Minhas in final of this category. In Girls 12 and under category quarterfinals, Hania Minhas, Farah Shah Khan, Amna Ali Qayum and Aleena Suleman remained victorious over their respective opponents.

Results: Ladies singles (quarterfinals): Sara Mansoor bt Esha Jawad 6-1, 6-0; Ushna Suhail bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob bt Shimza Naz 6-2, 6-2; Mehek Khokhar bt Noor Malik 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Girls -18 and under (semifinals): Zahra Suleman bt Azeena Aleem 6-1, 6-0; Shimza Naz bt Shiza Sajid 6-2, 6-3

Girls 14 and under (semifinals): Shiza Sajid bt Mahrukh 4-0, 4-0; Amna Ali Qayyum bt Farah Shah Khan 4-1, 4-0.

Girls- 12 and under (quarterfinals): Hania Minhas bt Soha Ali 4-0, 4-0; Farah Shah Khan bt Zara Khan 4-1, 4-1; Amna Ali Qayum bt Zainab Ali Raja 4-1. 4-0; Aleena Suleman bt Mahrukh Sajid 4-0, 4-0.

Girls under-10 (Semifinals): Zunaisha Noor bt Mahnoor Farooqui 4-0, 4-0; Hania Minhas bt Fatima Zahra Gul 4-0, 4-0.