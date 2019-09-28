‘KP govt projects start yielding results’

PESHAWAR: The fifth edition of the Digital Youth Summit started here on Friday.

Provincial ministers Shahram Khan, Atif Khan, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, representatives of World Bank, and IT experts also attended the inaugural ceremony of the three-day event. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the projects of the provincial government have started yielding results. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a good market for information technology. The minister appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board for organising a successful summit.

The minister advised students to take advantage of such opportunities. Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan during his speech highlighted the importance of IT for development. He said the government would invest more money in the information technology sector. KPIT MD Board Shahbaz said that more than 4000 participants will attend the event including students and young IT experts and entrepreneurs. He said that organising the event was a matter of pride for the board. He said that the IT board was taking steps for promotion of IT in the province.