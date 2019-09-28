PTI worker ‘thrashed’ for posting comment against MPA

MARDAN: The relatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Iftikhar Ali Mashwani allegedly thrashed a PTI worker for posting a comment in the social media against the legislator, sources said on Friday

After the incident, PTI workers staged protest by blocking a busy road at Sari Bahlol in Takht Bhai tehsil, sources said. Sources said that PTI worker Sadat Khan Tawani, a resident of Sari Bahlol, was going to his village on the Mardan-Malakand road when relatives of Iftikhar Mashwani identified as Alam, Afzal and Shah Yousaf allegedly thrashed him.

Sadat Khan was taken to the Mardan Medical Complex in injured condition.

Sadat Khan’s father told the media that his son had launched a campaign on the social media to expose the ‘corruption’ of the influential PTI lawmaker, who is also chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee for Mardan. He said Iftikhar Mashwani and his relatives were unhappy with his son and had hurled threats at him.

“We got a complaint registered at the Takht Bhai Police Station on September 24 against the PTI lawmaker and his relatives,” he maintained.

He complained that the police were not taking action against the lawmaker and his relatives. Later, several PTI workers staged protest against Iftikhar Mashwani and chanted slogans against him.