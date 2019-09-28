Health reformsa must, govt not to bow to pressure: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that reforms in the health sector were necessary to ensure the provision of efficient and timely healthcare services to citizens throughout the province.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the government Degree College Koh-e-Daman in Matani here, Mahmood Khan stated that the government cannot function to serve the selfish interests of government servants nor can it allow officials to work according to their free will.

He added that the provincial government had passed RHA and DHA Acts from the provincial assembly to ensure the provision of uniform healthcare services in far-flung areas of the province.

The chief minister also took notice of the recent incidents in the University of Peshawar and Swat University.

He said a proper inquiry into the matter would be held and decisions taken on merit, keeping in view the requirements of justice. He clarified that no political interference or favouritism can be allowed in the provision of justice.

The Government Degree College Koh-e-Daman has been completed in two years-time at an estimated cost of Rs340 million which has six laborites and is currently providing educational facilities to more than 370 students.

The chief minister stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently fighting for the cause of Kashmiris in the United Nations. He stated that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly support the stance of the prime minister, adding no leader in the recent history of Pakistan has raised voice for the demands of Kashmiris and the entire Muslim Ummah in such a manner.

The chief minister on this occasion announced that all union councils of Koh-e- Daman would continue to remain in one tehsil. He announced the solarisation of over 400 mosques in Koh-e-Daman area and directed the Irrigation Department to complete the construction work on Wuch Canal on a priority basis. Mahmood Khan announced a survey and feasibility study for the construction of a dam in the Koh-e-Daman area and also announced the establishment of the sports ground.