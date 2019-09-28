IG issues standing orders over child abuse incidents

LAHORE:The inspector general of police, Punjab, has issued a new standing order for the

police force for controlling child abuses, lodging cases and investigation to stop such incidents.

According to the standing order, the police officers have been directed that if child abuse incident occurs the SHO of a senior concerned, after receiving information of the incident, should reach the crime scene and report to senior officers about the situation.

The SHO will be bound to collect the scientific and material evidence from the crime scene and if the affected person is found injured, the victim should be removed to hospital by the SHO. Case will be lodged immediately after receiving information of the incident and no delay should be tolerated in lodging of an FIR on the pretext of undue engagements so that accused could not get any edge during the trial of the case. The copies of FIR should be sent to senior officers for being a special report case of child abuse. Investigation officers would make a sketch of the wound of the affected child and in the sketch, all hits, bruises, signs, signs of nails would be reported in the report with details. Statement of the victim child would be recorded under Section 164.

The victim child would not be called for their presence in the investigation but the investigation officer would go to the victim’s house and record the statements of his relatives. The investigation officer will not ask such questions which might hurt the self-respect of the affected child. Written approval will be sought from the affected person for his medical check-up if he/she is above 18 years whereas approval for medical examination would be sought from their guardians or parents.

If the victim child is a female, the investigation will be conducted by a lady police officer, not below the rank of sub-inspector. If mobile phones or other electronic gadgets are recovered from the accused, these should be sent to Forensic Science Agency, Lahore, without any delay for examination. For the investigation of such cases, instructions of the Supreme Court should ascertain which has already been sent to the field units in the form of SOP.

During the investigation, collection of forensic evidence should be ensured with the help of experts of Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Result of DNA will be safely received from PFSA. During the examination of crime scene, the investigation officers should archive all pieces of evidence safely so that the evidences could be submitted to the courts as admissible proofs. If any CCTV camera is found at the crime scene, the investigation officer should secure its recording.

During the investigation, if any legal complication is found, guidance from the Prosecution Branch should be sought. Keeping in view the statement of the affected child and his/her physical condition, the suspect should be asked questions, answers and cross-questions. The arrested accused will undergo a medical test through a medical officer.