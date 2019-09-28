close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Orange Train substations to get power

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

LAHORE:Lesco will provide supply to Orange Line Metro Train Project substations at UET and Shahnoor on October 2 (Wednesday).

This was announced on Friday by CR-NORINCO, a joint venture of China State Railway Group Co Ltd (CR) and China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), and also the main contractor of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project.

The project is now in system testing stage. With safety and reliability being vitally important for all public utility services, a successful achievement of system test will prepare the project for testing and commissioning of all project systems and operations, bringing the project closer to its public launch.

